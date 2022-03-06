Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day moving average of $275.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

