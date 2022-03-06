Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 514,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 325,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

