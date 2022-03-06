Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,276 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 533,597 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

