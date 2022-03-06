Gradient Investments LLC Sells 58,662 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,662 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $243.77 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

