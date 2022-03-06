GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 75.2% in February

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the January 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRCLF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

GrainCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

