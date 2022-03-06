Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,767. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.40.

