Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The stock has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

