Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

