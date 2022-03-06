Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading 2% Higher

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, lowered Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.