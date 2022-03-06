Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.79. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 12,257 shares.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after buying an additional 1,041,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after buying an additional 638,428 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $631.64 million, a PE ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

