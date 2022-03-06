GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $14.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.08 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

