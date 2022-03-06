Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage on Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Analysts at Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($839.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $61.47 on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

