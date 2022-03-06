Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 106.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 555,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

