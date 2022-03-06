Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 73,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,587,000 after buying an additional 59,822 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM opened at $27.43 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

