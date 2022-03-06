Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,953 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal Insurance worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

