Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

