Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

MARA opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

