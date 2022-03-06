H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,700 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 1,492,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

H.I.S. stock remained flat at $$15.69 during trading hours on Friday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

