Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 794,641 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Halliburton by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 524,043 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after acquiring an additional 495,642 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAL opened at $34.13 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

