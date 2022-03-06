HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,500 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 370,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

HONE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $804.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

