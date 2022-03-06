Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of GXO stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.11. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.