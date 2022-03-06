Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

