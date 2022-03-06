Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,055,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,727,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period.
Shares of BKLN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.