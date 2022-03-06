Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,055,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,727,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

