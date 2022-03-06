Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Shares of SI opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 2.57.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

