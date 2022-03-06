Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $431,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

