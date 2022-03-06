Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HSC. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:HSC opened at $12.65 on Friday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

