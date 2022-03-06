HC Wainwright Boosts Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $13.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.42. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

