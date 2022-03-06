Head-To-Head Contrast: Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) vs. Its Rivals

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gran Tierra Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 8.97% 9.01% 1.84% Gran Tierra Energy Competitors -20.23% 7.48% 6.23%

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gran Tierra Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gran Tierra Energy Competitors 2190 10765 15506 576 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Gran Tierra Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gran Tierra Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million $42.48 million 12.75 Gran Tierra Energy Competitors $7.72 billion -$121.14 million 4.86

Gran Tierra Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gran Tierra Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

