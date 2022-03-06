Head to Head Review: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) & Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.0% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Great Panther Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Great Panther Mining $260.80 million 0.34 $330,000.00 ($0.04) -6.29

Great Panther Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Augusta Gold and Great Panther Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46% Great Panther Mining -7.00% -18.44% -7.07%

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru. The Exploration segment includes the company’s mineral exploration and evaluation assets in Santa Rosa, El Horco, Plomo, and Argosy. The Corporate segment provides financial, human resources, and technical support to the three mining operations and Coricancha. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

