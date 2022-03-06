Head to Head Review: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 19.38% 40.83% 5.08%

0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Service Co. International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.12 -$5.07 million N/A N/A Service Co. International $4.14 billion 2.41 $802.94 million $4.72 13.12

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.64, suggesting that its share price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Service Co. International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

Service Co. International beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering. The Cemetery segment provides property interment rights, including lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

