Head to Head Survey: Biomea Fusion (BMEA) & Its Peers

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA – Get Rating) is one of 933 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Biomea Fusion to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biomea Fusion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biomea Fusion Competitors 5661 20059 42464 825 2.56

Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.20%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 113.53%. Given Biomea Fusion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biomea Fusion is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomea Fusion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -3.61 Biomea Fusion Competitors $1.94 billion $233.78 million -0.28

Biomea Fusion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biomea Fusion. Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -29.05% -25.40% Biomea Fusion Competitors -4,356.26% -134.67% -14.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biomea Fusion beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Biomea Fusion (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

