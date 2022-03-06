Head to Head Survey: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) & MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.29% 28.70% 17.90% MongoDB -38.32% -101.71% -14.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cadence Design Systems and MongoDB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 3 8 0 2.58 MongoDB 0 3 12 0 2.80

Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus price target of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $544.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.71%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and MongoDB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 14.36 $695.96 million $2.49 62.12 MongoDB $590.38 million 34.61 -$266.94 million ($4.73) -64.72

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

