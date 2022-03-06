Head-To-Head Survey: Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) vs. ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and ACM Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A ACM Research $259.75 million 5.20 $37.76 million $1.71 44.64

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A ACM Research 14.54% 16.22% 8.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Velo3D and ACM Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33 ACM Research 0 0 5 0 3.00

Velo3D currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.47%. ACM Research has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.29%. Given ACM Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Velo3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACM Research beats Velo3D on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield. The company tools can be used in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips including dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, and 3D NAND-flash memory chips. The company was founded by David H. Wang and Hui Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

