Head to Head Survey: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Visteon and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30 Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.27%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Visteon.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95% Patrick Industries 5.52% 32.26% 9.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Patrick Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.15 -$56.00 million $0.99 106.06 Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.40 $224.91 million $9.63 7.24

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Visteon on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

