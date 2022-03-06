Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.02. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $205.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $194.48 and a 1-year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

