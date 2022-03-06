Hellenic Coin (HNC) Tops One Day Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00264926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

