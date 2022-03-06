Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

