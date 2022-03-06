Heritage Way Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.29. 1,045,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

