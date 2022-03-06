Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.57. 17,162,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,497,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

