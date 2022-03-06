HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to Speculative Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Get HEXO alerts:

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 61.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.