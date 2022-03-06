HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Down 36.5% in February

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 171,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14 and a beta of 0.79. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

