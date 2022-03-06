Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.84. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.47%.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

