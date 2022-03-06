HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HMN Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. 573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

