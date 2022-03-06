HOPR Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. HOPR has a market cap of $26.31 million and $802,381.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOPR Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

