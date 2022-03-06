Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q4. The company got a big boost with the approval for Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Tepezza has also seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. Krystexxa promise growth as well. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

HZNP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.25.

HZNP opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,400 shares of company stock worth $18,136,264 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

