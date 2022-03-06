Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

TWNK opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

