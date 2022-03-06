HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

