H&R Block, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.64 on Friday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

