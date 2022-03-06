Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.84 ($70.61).

ETR BOSS opened at €45.76 ($51.42) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €31.66 ($35.57) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($67.39). The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.27 and a 200-day moving average of €53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

