Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Hurco Companies worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURC opened at $33.57 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

